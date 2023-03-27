WATCH: Jeremy Renner walks for first-time after snow plow accident

Washington [US], March 27 (ANI): Actor Jeremy Renner has been doing his best to recover from the injuries he sustained in the snow plow accident.

The actor met with an accident that occurred on January 1 after he tried to help remove a family member's car from being stuck in the snow. The actor's snow plow ended up running him over and critically injuring him.

Post the accident, the actor was seen walking for the first time in his latest social media video.

Taking to Instagram the 'Avengers' actor, on Sunday, shared a video on his stories which he captioned, "Now is the time for my body to rest and recover from my will."



In the video, the actor could be seen walking with the assistance of an anti-gravity treadmill.

According to Variety, a US-based news outlet, Renner was hospitalized for blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries at the start of January after his Sno-Cat, a large snow plow that weighs at least 14,330 pounds, ran him over. The actor was trying to help a family member out of the snow near his home in Lake Tahoe when the Sno-Cat crushed him.



Renner later announced on Instagram that he damaged over 30 bones in the collision.

"These 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens. Love and blessings to you all," he wrote.

Last month, the Marvel star shared a video of him improving his leg strength with the help of a Technogym bike.

He also revealed he is working on his mental recovery too by reading The Book Of Awakening: Having The Life You Want By Being Present In The Life You Have, by Mark Nepo - which is a series of daily reflections.

Prior to that, Renner -- who underwent multiple surgeries after the serious accident that happened on his property near Reno, Nevada -- wrote on Instagram Jan. 21, "Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years .... Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love. I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness for my family and I .... Much love and appreciation to you all. These 30 plus broken bones will mend, grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens. Love and blessings to you all."

Renner has been chronicling his recovery ever since surviving the horrifying incident which occurred on New Year's Day. (ANI)