WATCH: Rebel Wilson's cute video with girlfriend Ramona Agruma

Washington [US], July 15 (ANI): Rebel Wilson is having the time of her life with her girlfriend Ramona Agruma. Rebel recently took to Instagram to share an adorable video of herself and Agruma in which she was seen getting pushed by her girlfriend on a large golden swing.

The couple looked so much in love as they looked into each other's eyes with wide smiles on their faces. The couple danced to upbeat pop music in the 12-second video clip. She posted the cute video with the caption "Thanks babe for giving me a push," she captioned the video. "IDK what we're doing here...but I love every second of it! #R&R."

https://www.instagram.com/tv/Cf_cRaOgfca/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y%3D



Rebel Wilson announced dating Ramona Agruma on Instagram in June this year. They are often seen vacationing across the world. Earlier this month, the two embarked on a romantic adventure to Turkey's Cappadocia.

Unlike Rebel, Ramona is not a part of the entertainment industry. She works in fashion and according to her social media; she is the founder of a Los Angeles-based sustainable clothing brand that goes by the name 'Lemon Ve Limon'.

Rebel Wilson has been in the headlines ever since she shed oodles of weight. The 'Senior Year' actor lost around 35 kgs earlier this year. She was earlier dating American businessman Jacob Busch. The couple split in early 2021. (ANI)

