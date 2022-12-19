Watch trailer: Cillian Murphy starrer 'Oppenheimer' offers 'atomic bomb' thriller

Washington [US], December 19 (ANI): Yes, you read it right! Cillian Murphy's much-awaited biographical war flick 'Oppenheimer' trailer is out.

According to Variety, a US-based news outlet, Universal Pictures, unveiled the trailer for Christopher Nolan's most recent movie, 'Oppenheimer.'

The movie "Oppenheimer" chronicles the life and dubious acievements of physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, who is credited with developing the atomic bomb. As the director of the Los Alamos Laboratory, where the bombs were actually put together, Oppenheimer was one of the main contributors to the Manhattan Project, a government research initiative focusing on the development of nuclear weapons that took place from 1942 to 1946.

They won’t fear it until they understand it. And they won’t understand it until they’ve used it. Watch the trailer for #Oppenheimer. In theaters 7 21 23. pic.twitter.com/nvbxOBCwur — Oppenheimer (@OppenheimerFilm) December 19, 2022



As per a report by Variety, the role of Oppenheimer, played by Cillian Murphy, is his first leading role in a Christopher Nolan production. In addition to "Inception," "Batman Begins," "The Dark Knight," "The Dark Knight Rises," and "Dunkirk," Murphy has been in other Nolan movies.

Florence Pugh plays Jean Tatlock, Emily Blunt plays Kitty Oppenheimer, Robert Downey Jr. plays Lewis Strauss, Matt Damon plays Leslie Groves Jr., and Gary Oldman plays Harry S. Truman. Many other A-list actors are also featured in the cast, including Rami Malek, Kenneth Branagh, Benny Safdie, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Alden Ehrenreich, Josh Peck, and Jason Clarke.

The biographical novel by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin, "American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer," which won the 2006 Pulitzer Prize, served as the basis for the movie.

Together with producers Charles Roven and Emma Thomas, Nolan will adapt the book for the film and serve as director and producer of the movie. Following the split between him and Warner Bros. following the release of "Tenet," "Oppenheimer" is Nolan's first movie since the 2000's "Memento" that the studio won't distribute.

'Oppenheimer' makes its theatrical premiere on July 21, 2023. (ANI)