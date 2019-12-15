Watching 'Bombshell' was incredibly emotional experience: Megyn Kelly

Washington D.C. [USA], Dec 15 (ANI): American journalist Megyn Kelly revealed in an Instagram post that watching Bombshell was an incredibly emotional experience and if given the chance, she would have suggested edits.

Former Fox News anchor wrote in a recent Instagram post that, "I did not sell the rights to my story or book and only got my first look at the film once it was past the point of any possible edits, though there are certainly some I would have made," reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Kelly went to watch 'Frozen 2' with husband Douglas Brunt and 6-year-old son Thatcher after which she shared thoughts on the film.

She also mentioned that at the movie theatre, her son spotted a 'Bombshell' poster which confused him. This happened as Charlize Theron's personification of Kelly looked similar to his mother.



"The film is loosely based on my experience during the sexual harassment scandal at Fox News, I have nothing to do with this film," Kelly wrote in the post.

As Kelly concluded the post she noted that she has more thoughts about the film and she will be sharing them soon. (ANI)

