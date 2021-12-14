'We fit so perfectly': Chris Pratt pens heartfelt note for his 'honey' wife Katherine Schwarzenegger

Washington [US], December 14 (ANI): Gushing over his 'extraordinary smart' wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, who turned 32 on Monday, actor Chris Pratt penned a heartfelt note on his social media account.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Chris shared a series of pictures of his 'beautiful' wife and wrote, "Happy Birthday Honey! You are such a wonderful wife, mother, step-mother, and life partner. I simply can't imagine how lost I'd be without you."

He continued, "You're beautiful, tough as nails, reasonable, deeply thoughtful, extraordinarily smart, you're a complete boss, eternally driven and you communicate like no other. Thank you for everything. Thank you for being so instrumental in my growth over the past few years. We fit so perfectly into each other's lives that our Union is a daily reminder that God is looking out for us."



Concluding his note, Chris wrote, "Navigating the odd circumstances of our world is a task I cannot handle alone. And I'm so grateful I don't have to. Your commitment to helping others is contagious. I'm just so grateful for the harmony you continually bring to our household. I love you so much honey. Happy Birthday!"

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger tied the knot in June 2019 and they share daughter Lyla Maria, whom they welcomed in August 2020.



The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star is also a father to 9-year-old son Jack with ex-wife Anna Faris.

Meanwhile, Katherine also received heartfelt birthday wishes from her parents Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver on Instagram.

Sharing a childhood picture of featuring himself with toddler Katherine, Arnold wrote, "Happy birthday @katherineschwarzenegger! I love you so, so much. You changed my life when you came into this world and it's been better ever since - being a father, and now a grandfather, is just the best role in the world. I know you'll have another amazing year and I'll have the best time watching you succeed."



On the other hand, her mother Maria Shriver also shared some of the most precious pictures from their family album and wrote, "My dearest, @katherineschwarzenegger, happy, happy birthday sweetheart! You made me a mama, and now you are a mama and what a mama you are! Loving, nurturing, caring, kind -- you are that kind of daughter as well!"



"You are a one in a million, and I marvel at you every day. You are beautiful, inside and out, and you have brought me joy every single day of your life. It's an honor to be your mother. I love you more than you will ever know, and I love watching you become the strongest, wise, loving, tender-hearted woman that you are. You are loved by all who know you. We all wish you the happiest of birthdays, and a healthy joy-filled new year of life! Happy birthday, baby!" she concluded the note. (ANI)

