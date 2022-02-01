'We need to love them in right direction': Rachel Zegler reacts to criticism over her 'Snow White' casting

Washington [US], February 1 (ANI): Actor Rachel Zegler has finally responded to the ongoing criticism over her being cast in the upcoming Disney's 'Snow White' live-action film.

As per People Magazine, the 'West Side Story' actor recently chatted with Andrew Garfield for Variety's 'Actors on Actors' series, recalling that her casting announcement "was a huge thing that was trending on Twitter for days, because all of the people were angry."

"Ah, those people. The people that we need to educate. The people that we need to love into awareness," said Garfield.

"We need to love them in the right direction," replied Zegler of those who criticized her casting over her race.



The 20-year old actor added, "At the end of the day, I have a job to do that I'm really excited to do. I get to be a Latina princess."

"Never in a million years did I imagine that this would be a possibility for me. You don't normally see Snow Whites that are of Latin descent. Even though Snow White is really a big deal in Spanish-speaking countries," she added as per People magazine.

The outlet also quoted her saying, "Blanca Nieves is a huge icon whether you're talking about the Disney cartoon or just different iterations and the Grimm fairy tale and all the stories that come with it. But you don't particularly see people who look like me or are me playing roles like that."

Zegler, who nabbed a Golden Globe for best actor (female) in a motion picture - musical or comedy for her role as Maria in Steven Spielberg's 'West Side Story', joined the cast of Disney's 'Snow White' live-action film as a lead in June.

The 'Snow White' remake will be directed by 'The Amazing Spider-Man' fame Marc Webb. Production on the film is set to start this year. (ANI)

