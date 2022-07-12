Wearing of mask mandatory at San Diego Comic-Con

Washington [US], July 12 (ANI): San Diego Comic-Con is back and if you are thinking to attend it then don't forget to carry your masks.

As per Variety, the organisers of the event have issued a mask mandate for all the attendees.

"The main thing we discussed with everybody is that we were going to continue a mask mandate," San Diego Comic-Con International spokesperson David Glanzer told Variety Monday, when speaking of initial conversations with studios, networks and exhibitors about bringing everyone back for an in-person show.

"We had that in the Comic-Con special edition, which was our smaller show that we had in November in San Diego. We had that at WonderCon, which is our sister show in Anaheim. And we just decided early on to continue that, even though there were a lot of entities that were not doing mask mandates. In fact, I did an interview where the outlet, I don't know if they were critical, but they didn't understand why we were having a mask mandate. And honestly, at the time, we wanted to try to be as safe as we could be, taking precautions that we felt were necessary," David added.

the mask mandate, as well as verification of full COVID-19 vaccination status or proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the event, will be protocols that apply to all Comic-Con attendees, "including but not limited to exhibitors, guests, staff, press, professionals, volunteers and cosplayers."





According to David, there will be case-by-case exceptions made for the actual talent on stage during panels, who might not wear masks, depending on the protocols already put in place by studios, networks and other organizations to protect their casts and creatives.

"If the stage is in excess of six feet from the audience and those members on that panel -- we've heard that a lot of members on panels have been traveling in bubbles and have verification of vaccination and/or negative tests -- those panels probably may not," the Comic-Con PR chief said. "But other panels might. It really will be dependent upon the criteria we're shown when they show up," he shared.



San Diego Comic-Con will kick off its first in-person, full-sized event in over two years from July 20 to July 24. (ANI)

