Weinstein set to face trial next week, his legal team adopts 'common sense' strategy

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 5 (ANI): Disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein is scheduled to face trial over charges of sexual assault next week and his legal team has decided to adopt a "common sense" strategy to defend their client.

In an interview with TMZ, Weinstein's lead attorney Donna Rotunno explained that the ones who truly consider themselves as victims of sexual assault, will not willingly maintain subsequent contact with their perpetrator.

Rotunno and her team seemed confident that they would be able to substantiate their claim through several text messages Weinstein received from his accusers.

One accuser has been dropped from the case by the prosecution as a lead detective suggested her to delete any information on her phone that may end up helping Weinstein, reported Page Six.

The legal team has also planned to make a witness testify to the regular interaction between Weinstein and the accusers and the time they spent with one another.

At this point, it is still not clear if Weinstein would testify himself during the hearing. (ANI)

