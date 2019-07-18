Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams (Image Courtesy: Instagram)
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams (Image Courtesy: Instagram)

Wells Adams stood by Sarah Hyland all through

ANI | Updated: Jul 18, 2019 18:24 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 18 (ANI): American actor Sarah Hyland who announced her engagement with Wells Adams "couldn't be happier" as he was the one who stood by the actor all through her health issues.
"Sarah couldn't be happier to be engaged to Wells. She saw him for the man he really was over the past year-and-a-half or so when he never wavered while Sarah battled through her health issues," a source close to Hyland told Fox News.
The 'Modern Family' star has in the past, opened up about her health issues and surgeries which included the two kidney transplants.
It was when Adams supported the actor, not only mentally but by being present with her following the second kidney transplant.
The insider added that it "was super important to Sarah because as strong of a woman as Sarah is, Wells showed her that he wasn't going anywhere."
Adams, when he wasn't present physically, comforted Hyland with his presence on FaceTime.
"Wells was at Sarah's side either physically or via FaceTime every step of the way and did everything in his power to lift her spirits and make sure she was at ease, even during her times of discomfort," the insider added.
The 28-year old in December last year got candid about her health crisis detailing all about her surgeries among other issues.
The two finally exchanged rings on Tuesday and announced their engagement through a picture on Instagram
Adams and Sarah started dating in November 2017 and moved in together last year.
While discussing their plans for nuptials in January, the couple expressed concern for their dogs and said, "There's a little bit of, like, a power struggle with Boo (Sarah's dog) and Carl (Adams' dog), 'cause they're both big dogs." (ANI)

