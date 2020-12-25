'We're in this together': Dua Lipa pens heartfelt Christmas note for fans

New Delhi [India], December 25 (ANI): English singer and songwriter Dua Lipa penned a contemplative note for fans on Friday (local time).

Wishing her fans on the occasion of Christmas, Lipa took to Instagram and posted a heartfelt note urging them to spread love for people suffering from the pandemic.

The post that accumulated more than two lakh likes within an hour of being posted features the pet dog of the 'Physical' singer which she adopted with her model boyfriend Anwar Hadid and named him Dexter.



The caption read, "The holidays aren't always happy for everyone and especially during this difficult year it's so important to reach out to your friends, family and especially those who might be celebrating it away from their loved ones this year or those who have suffered loss."



"Send love. Reach out. It only takes a few moments out of your day. My heart goes out to everyone as we see the end of this year and as we anticipate the new one. We're in this together. Merry Christmas. love x Dua," she continued with the soul-stirring note.

The actor is celebrating her winter vacation in New York City, USA. (ANI)

