Wesley Snipes, Kiki Layne join Eddie Murphy in 'Coming to America' sequel

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 8 (ANI): Wesley Snipes and Kiki Layne have come on board Paramount's sequel to the 1988 comedy 'Coming to America'.

The latest additions to the cast have joined actor Eddie Murphy for the sequel, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

However, comedian Leslie Jones is still in talks to join Layne and Snipes in the cast.

The news of the sequel was confirmed in January this year.

"After many years of anticipation, I'm thrilled that Coming to America 2 is officially moving forward. We've assembled a great team that will be led by Craig Brewer, who just did an amazing job on 'Dolemite Is My Name', and I'm looking forward to bringing all these classic and beloved characters back to the big screen," Entertainment Weekly quoted Murphy saying in a statement.

The script being penned by Black-ish creator Kenya Barris will be directed by Craig Brewer, who is currently working with Murphy on the Netflix film 'Dolemite is My Name'. The film is expected to go on floors later this month.

The original story was scripted by Barry Blaustein and David Sheffield.

The 1988 film followed a charming African prince Akeem (Eddie Murphy) who travelled to New York City to escape an arranged marriage.

Murphy is bankrolling the upcoming feature which is slated for a release on December 18, 2020.

He is producing with Kevin Misher and Barris. (ANI)

