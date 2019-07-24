Wesley Snipes tells fans to 'chillaaxx' on Mahershala Ali's casting in 'Blade' reboot

Washington D.C. [USA], July 24 (ANI): Actor Wesley Snipes has asked his fans to "chillaaxx" as he opened up about what he feels about Mahershala Ali playing the titular character in 'Blade' reboot, the role which once belonged to him.

Fans went into a tizzy after the announcement was made at the 2019 Comic-Con in San Diego following which Snipes released a statement asking fans to calm down.

"To all the DAYWALKERS losing their minds right now, chillaaxx," Deadline quoted the statement released by the actor.

It added, "Although the news comes as a surprise, it's ALL GOOD. Such is the 'business' of 'entertainment!'"

He continued calling himself an all-time "fan" of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, "Much peace to the MCU crew - always a fan. Honor and respect to the grandmaster Stan."

"Congratulations and Salaam to Mahershala Ali, a beautiful and talented artist whose expressions I look forward to experiencing for many years to come," Snipes said congratulating Ali.

He further expressed hope of working with Ali someday.

"Most importantly to my loyal fans, the incredible outpouring of love is overwhelming. I am grateful for the never-ending support. So, 'nah fret nah worry, it's not de end of de story.' Welcome to the Daywalker Klique," he added.

The film follows the story of a half-vampire, half-mortal man who protects mortal beings while fighting off an evil vampire.

Meanwhile, Ali has proved his prowess after he won his first Oscar for best supporting actor in 2016 for 'Moonlight', and won the same prize this year for his portrayal of Don Shirley in 'Green Book'.

The actor is popularly known for his role in the third season of HBO's drama series 'True Detective', 'House of Cards' and has also appeared in 'Alita: Battle Angel'.(ANI)

