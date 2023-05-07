WGA strike: Showrunners meet in show of solidarity after producers' prod to perform non-writing duties

Washington [US], May 7 (ANI): WGA strike is showing no signs of slow down after the successful end of the first week. But the struggle won't be easy as on one side where several celebrities have expressed their support for the protest, the top production houses are expecting showrunners to go back to work in order to perform the non-writing duties.

According to Deadline, a US-based media house, a meeting of top showrunners took place on Sunday a day after top production houses consisting of Paramount, Disney and Warner Bros asked them to perform all other production-related activities which don't come underwriting.

A top manager who attended the event, in a conversation with the news agency, said, "Those studio emails have had the opposite intended effect now. Now we are more united, more convinced than ever that there is no non-writing aspect of what we do."

The statement spoke a lot about the mentality behind such a move by production houses against the WGA strike.

Another showrunner commented, "Scary times but writers are united."

'The Walking Dead' showrunner Glen Mazzara said, "I'm no longer getting my weekly. I probably could have said, 'I'm still going to produce'. No, I support the guild. I'm not producing. I'm not in contact with the folks working on my show," when reached out for his plans of going back to work.



"I would ask all showrunners to stop working on their shows completely. We want the strike to be as painful for the companies as possible so that it can be as short as possible so we can get back to work," Glen added, motivating other showrunners to stay firm in tough times.

The meeting also welcomed WGA negotiating committee's co-chair Chris Keyser to put his thoughts on the table, it also featured top negotiator Ellen Stutzman, negotiating committee co-chair David Goodman and union secretary-treasurer Betsy Thomas and president Meredith Stiehm.



The emails, which started arriving earlier this week, were all about asking showrunners to go back on duty. In an email, Disney hinted at legal action. The note by the production house read, "We want specifically to reiterate to you as a showrunner or other writer-producer that you are not excused from performing your duties as a showrunner and/or producer on your series as a result of the WGA strike. Studio intends to stay in production during the WGA strike and we are legally entitled to do so."



The Warner Bros Discovery division HBO/ HBO Max sent an email in a similar tone. The note said, "If you are a WGA member, HBO/HBO Max respects your membership in the WGA, and we will not do anything to place you in jeopardy of WGA rules. However, we believe certain services, such as participating in the cast process and/or contributing to non-writing production, and post-production work are clear examples of non-WGA required services that should continue to be rendered during this time."

Earlier 'Late-Night' show hosts paid for free food trucks and actor Pete Davidson brought free pizzas to support the strike against the unfair treatment of writers. (ANI)

