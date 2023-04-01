What's the status of Sam Asghari, Britney Spears' relationship?

Washington [US], April 1 (ANI): Sam Asghari's representative has set the record straight on the actor's relationship with his wife Britney Spears amid rumours that their marriage hit the rocks, reported People, a US-based media company.

Asghari's rep Brandon Cohen from BAC Talent told that the couple is not having marital issues, the publication said.

Addressing photos taken this week that show Asghari and Spears without their wedding bands, Cohen has said that Asghari simply took off his ring because he is shooting for a movie.



Asghari announced in November that he landed a role in the Taylor Sheridan-created television series, 'Lioness'.

Prior to proposing to the music icon in September 2021, the Iranian-born actor opened up about the beginning of his relationship with Spears and admitted he was ready to take the next step in their relationship.

"My priorities in life are to remain humble and understand where I came from and where I'm going," he told in a March 2021 interview. "I want to take my career to the next step when it comes to acting. I want to take my relationship to the next step, as well. I don't mind becoming a father. I want to be a young dad."

After the release of the unauthorized documentary 'Framing Britney Spears', Ashghari told, "I have always wanted nothing but the best for my better half, and will continue to support her in following her dreams and creating the future she wants and deserves," he shared. "I am thankful for all of the love and support she is receiving from her fans all over the world, and I am looking forward to a normal, amazing future together."

Spears and the fitness trainer were first romantically linked after they met on the set of her "Slumber Party" music video in 2016. Spears later revealed that it took nearly "five months" to reconnect after the shoot. (ANI)

