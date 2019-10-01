Actress Sienna Miller
Actress Sienna Miller

When Harvey Weinstein made Sienna Miller cry after partying lecture

ANI | Updated: Oct 01, 2019 18:53 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 1 (ANI): Actress Sienna Miller has claimed that the disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein reduced her to tears when he lectured her about her partying.
"He called me into his office -- he had just bought [2006's Factory Girl]," the actress told Elle UK, cited Page Six.
'Factory Girl' was based on the life of socialite Edie Sedgwick in which Miller played the titular role.
"He sat me down, stood up, and said -- You're not partying anymore," Miller continued, according to the UK Independent.
She likened the incident to a father lecturing his daughter, reported Page Six
"It felt like a paternal lecture," she said. "He slammed the door and I burst into tears."
The 67-year-old Miramax co-founder has been accused of sexually harassing dozens of women over decades as one of the most powerful men in Hollywood. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 19:35 IST

Priyanka shares her 'happy' song from 'The Sky is Pink'

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): With the release of 'The Sky is Pink' just a fortnight away, Priyanka Chopra shared the second song from the movie -- 'Pink Gulaabi Sky' -- which she called her "happy song"!

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 18:15 IST

Justin Bieber shares first snap of 'The Biebers' after second marriage

Washington DC [USA], Oct 1 (ANI): Singer Justin Bieber who tied the knot again with model Hailey Baldwin on Monday has shared a picture of his "fire" bride.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 17:16 IST

Selena Gomez knows she's better off without her ex Justin Bieber

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 1 (ANI): Singer Selena Gomez who dated Justin Bieber for quite some time knows that she is "better off" without her ex who got married model Hailey Baldwin on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 17:09 IST

Dwayne Johnson is returning to the ring!

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 1 (ANI): After staying away from the ring for long, 'The Rock' aka Dwayne Johnson is finally making a return to wrestling.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 16:44 IST

MTV EMAs nominations: Ariana Grande leads the pack!

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 1 (ANI): The nominations for the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) witnessed singer Ariana Grande leading the pack with a handful of seven including the best artist and best video categories!

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 16:32 IST

Kylie Jenner's last-minute no-show threw Balmain into 'chaos mode'

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 1 (ANI): Beauty mogul Kylie Jenner sparked a fashion freakout after she cancelled her Paris Fashion Week appearance at the Balmain show abruptly due to health reasons.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 15:42 IST

Mike Johnson reveals Demi Lovato kisses really well

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 1 (ANI): It is no secret that actor Mike Johnson and singer Demi Lovato have been spending time together to know each other.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 15:06 IST

Salman Khan releases 'Dabangg 3' teaser, promises to promote as...

New Delhi (India), Oct 1 (ANI): Bollywood actor Salman Khan on Tuesday released the teaser of his much-awaited film 'Dabangg 3' in which he will be again seen as everyone's favourite, Chulbul Robinhood Pandey.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 14:55 IST

Here's how Pippa Middleton's son is following her footsteps

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 1 (ANI): Like mother like son! Pippa Middleton has shared that her 11-month-old son Arthur loves to stay active as much as she does.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 14:39 IST

Angelina Jolie speaks about not feeling 'safe, free' in recent years

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 1 (ANI): Angelina Jolie who is awaiting the release of her upcoming movie 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' gave a sneak peek of her forthcoming film and opened up about how she has been feeling for past four years since her divorce.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 13:51 IST

Anil Kapoor wraps up 'Malang'

New Delhi (India), Oct 1 (ANI): After months of shooting, actor Anil Kapoor announced the wrap of his upcoming film 'Malang' on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 13:41 IST

Aishwarya to voice Angelina's character in 'Maleficent: Mistress...

New Delhi (India), Oct 1 (ANI): There is a piece of good news for fans of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan! The Bollywood diva has been roped in to lend her voice for Hindi version of Disney's 'Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil.'

Read More
iocl