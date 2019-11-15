Shia LaBeouf
Shia LaBeouf

When I'm not on sets, life gets hard: Shia LaBeouf

Nov 15, 2019

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 15 (ANI): 'Honey Boy' actor Shia LaBeouf opened up about his obsession with acting saying that he is "deeply dissatisfied" when he is not on film sets.
While exchanging dialogue with the 'Twilight' alum Kristen Stewart for 'Variety Studio: Actors on Actors', LaBeouf revealed that "life gets hard" when he isn't on sets.
"The most intimate moments of my whole life happened on set," LaBeouf said.
"I don't know if there's anything more intimate than creating something with somebody. I think I'm deeply dissatisfied in life," he continued.
When host Stewart said this was his life, the 33-year old replied, "When I'm not on a set, life gets hard."
"This is where things get tricky for me, it isn't my whole life. I have to get okay with that. That's usually where things go awry for me," he added.
On being asked if he does anything else like a hobby, he replied in the negative saying, "No, this is why I'm trying to develop. Trying to grow."
"Take a pottery class. Like people in existential crisis, 'dude, just take a pottery class about it,'" he continued.
Taking the conversation back to being on set, LaBeouf added that he would love "pottery on set."
"Maybe I will. I won't like pottery in life, but I will love pottery on set. Like I don't like ice cream in life, but if you give me ice cream on a set, I f--ing love ice cream," he told Stewart.
"I think that's what [acting] does for me. It makes me love things. It feels like the conduit for love to me. I hold it that sacred," said the actor.
On the work front, the actor is all set to star opposite Vanessa Kirby in the semi-autobiographical drama 'Pieces of a Woman'. (ANI)

