Leonardo DiCaprio and Whitney Port, Image courtesy: Instagram
Whitney Port says she turned down Leonardo DiCaprio, calls it 'biggest regret'

ANI | Updated: Aug 16, 2019 14:54 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 16 (ANI): American TV star Whitney Port is a married woman and a mother, but her life could have taken a very different turn. The star has now shared a regret that has been bothering her since years.
The 34-year-old star revealed on Thursday's episode of her podcast, 'With Whit', that she has one major dating regret from her 20s, reported Fox News.
She revealed that Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio asked her out on a date a decade ago after six months of texting.
"I have been dying to tell people this story for ages," Port said while chatting with long-time friend Andrea Cuttler.
"I feel like whenever I tell it to friends, no one believes me," she added.
According to the star, she was at a club with friends and approached Rihanna to talk about how her former brother-in-law wrote her hit song 'SOS'. The singer supposedly was chatting with Port's group about how she watched her spinoff series, 'The City' when DiCaprio approached them.
"And then Leo comes up to you to also ... insinuated that, like, he had missed the week prior's episode and you're like, 'Is he telling me that he watches 'The City?' This is very confusing, but also incredible," Cuttler recalled.
Cuttler shared that DiCaprio exchanged numbers with Port and then they all headed to another club.
"I remember dancing alone on the dance floor because you were in the corner talking to him and I didn't want to intrude, but also, like, couldn't leave," she said.
"I feel like I was getting drunk at that point. I don't remember it's such a shame," Port added.
The night ended there but Port and DiCaprio stayed in touch by texting via Blackberry Messaging (BBM) for six months until they went out again in Los Angeles.
"He invited me out to Teddy's and he invited me back over to his house and I said no," Port recalled.
She said, "I was too nervous. I had never had a one-night stand. I didn't want to be with him alone. I was way too nervous to do it and then I lost my chance and it's really one of my bigger regrets in life. If you didn't think I was cool, now you probably do."
Port married Tim Rosenman in 2015 and welcomed a son, Sonny, in 2017. (ANI)

