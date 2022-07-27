"Wilderness": Eric Balfour and Ashley Benson among new cast members for Amazon drama series

Washington [US], July 27 (ANI): Actor Ashley Benson and Eric Balfour have been cast opposite Jenna Coleman and Oliver Jackson-Cohen in Amazon Original drama series, Wilderness, from Firebird Pictures.

According to Deadline, the filming is currently underway in the U.S. and Canada with the series launching on Prime Video next year in over 240 countries and territories.

The British couple Liv (Coleman) and Will (Jackson-Cohen) appear to have it all: a strong marriage; a glamorous new life in New York thousands of miles away from their small-town hometown; and still young enough to feel that their entire lives are ahead of them.



Wilderness was written and created by Marnie Dickens based on B.E. Jones' novel of the same name. Until Liv finds out about Will's relationship. Fury quickly follows heartbreak as another emotion. Liv knows exactly how to get revenge when Will suggests a tour across America's magnificent National Parks to give their relationship a fresh start. A fantasy vacation and an allegedly "happily-ever-after" gradually turn into a nightmare in the twisted love story Wilderness.

Along with Balfour as Garth, Rushbrook as Caryl, Blake as Det. Rawlins, and Van Peebles as Ash, Benson plays Cara. Talia Balsam (Divorce) and Jonathan Keltz (Reign) both join the cast as Det. Wiseman and Bonnie, respectively.

In addition, Crystal Balint (The Fall of the House of Usher), Natalie Sharp (The Flash), Geoff Gustafson (A Christmas Proposal), and Jake Foy (Designated Survivor) have been cast as Liana, Marissa, and Zach, respectively.

Firebird Pictures is the producer of Wilderness, which was written, conceived, and executive produced by Marnie Dickens. So Yong Kim directed and served as executive producer as well.

Balfour, who can presently be seen in the limited series The Offer on Paramount+, is represented by Innovative Artists, Luber Roklin, and Lichter, Grossman, Nichols. (ANI)

