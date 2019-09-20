Will Arnett, Terry Crews to give voices in 'Rumble'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 20 (ANI): Actor Will Arnett, Terry Crews, and Geraldine Viswanathan will lend their voices in the upcoming animated feature film 'Rumble'.

Along with them Tony Danza, Stephen A. Smith, Jimmy Tatro, Ben Schwartz, and popular boxing announcer Michael Buffer will also feature in the film which will be co-produced by WWE Studios and Paramount Animation, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

The flick revolves around a monster world where wrestling is a global sport with monster athletes in them.

The main character Winnie is determined to follow her father's footstep by training a lovable underdog monster for the wrestling champion.

"Rumble is steeped in the world of wrestling, and what better partners to help bring this world to life than WWE. They bring a pedigree and institutional excellence that is unmatched, and we couldn't be happier to collaborate with them on this special film," said Mireille Soria, president of Paramount Animation.

'Rumble' is being helmed by Hamish Grieve and is produced by Mark Bakshi and Brad Bookera long with Reel FX and Walden Media will also produce.

The flick is set to hit silver screens 2020 summer. (ANI)

