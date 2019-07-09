Actor Will Smith poses with his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, son Jaden and daughter Willow
Actor Will Smith poses with his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, son Jaden and daughter Willow

Will, Jada Pinkett Smith share emotional wishes on son Jaden's birthday

ANI | Updated: Jul 09, 2019 11:27 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 8 (ANI): Will Smith and his wife Jada celebrated their son Jaden Smith's 21st birthday with heartwarming social media posts.
Both Will and Jada shared montages of some lovely moments they shared with their son in the last two decades.
"Jaden is 21 today!! The equation still astounds me... Love + Tequila = a Person. Happy Bday, J-Diggy. I can't believe you're 21?!?" Will wrote alongside the montage.

Jada, on the other hand, shared her video with a longer caption dipped in love.
"After my first trimester... being pregnant with you were some of the happiest moments of my life. You were tangible joy. When you were born you became my first experience of tangible love. You have taught me so much about love and kindness. You have been a powerful teacher in my life. I feel so blessed you chose me to be your mom. Happy 21st to one of my dearest treasures. I love you Jaden,"

Later, wWll shared another video, a short clip from 'The Pursuit of Happiness', a film that featured the father-son duo sharing screen space. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 16:24 IST

Kevin spacey sexual assault case: Man who accused actor of...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 9 (ANI): The man who accused Kevin Spacey of harassing him in 2016 refused to testify on Monday (local time) after being questioned about text messages the defense claims were deleted.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 16:23 IST

Cameron Boyce autopsy completed but cause of death yet to be revealed

Washington D.C. [USA], July 9 (ANI): The Los Angeles County coroner's office performed an autopsy on Disney star Cameron Boyce on Monday but has not released an official cause of death due to pending additional tests.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 15:04 IST

'Mission Mangal' teaser takes off to narrate an incredible true story

New Delhi (India), July 9 (ANI): After piquing the curiosity of fans with the poster of multi-starrer 'Mission Mangal', actor Akshay Kumar has now dropped the film's teaser.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 14:39 IST

Late Whitney Houston's 'Higher Love' hits Hot 100 chart

Washington D.C. [USA], July 9 (ANI): Late singer Whitney Houston has made it to the Billboard Hot 100 posthumously after a gap of ten years with her track 'Higher Love' coming to no. 63.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 14:13 IST

Sarah Paulson will not play major role in 'American Horror Story: 1984'

Washington D.C. [USA], July 9 (ANI): Actress Sarah Paulson won't play a major role in 'American Horror Story: 1984', as she is starring in Ryan Murphy's Netflix series 'Ratched', reported Deadline.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 13:57 IST

'Sacred Games' season 2 to stream on August 15

New Delhi (India), July 9 (ANI): The wait is finally over for fans of 'Sacred Games' as the much awaited second season of the show will stream on August 15, announced Netflix on Tuesday along with a not-to-be-missed trailer of Saif Ali Khan-starrer.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 12:50 IST

Movie preps, shifting her house: Parineeti's jam-packed schedule

New Delhi (India), July 9 (ANI): Continuing to give social media followers her life updates, Parineeti Chopra posted an Instagram story letting her fans know about four major things she's busy working on these days, including shifting her house.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 12:12 IST

Filming for '355' begins, Jessica Chastain shares video

Washington D.C. [USA], July 9 (ANI): Actor Jessica Chastain revealed that the filming of her upcoming film '355' has officially commenced.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 12:01 IST

John Turturro's 'The Jesus Rolls' to release in 2020

Washington D.C. [USA], July 9 (ANI): 'Big Lebowski' spinoff 'The Jesus Roll' that will see John Turturro reprise the role of Jesus Quintana will hit the theatres in early 2020.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 12:01 IST

Kim Kardashian opens up about 'pain' she felt in Met Gala ensemble

Washington D.C. [USA], July 9 (ANI): American reality star Kim Kardashian who dazzled in a beaded latex Thierry Mugler dress at this year's Met Gala has now opened up about the 'pain' she felt while dressed in the ensemble.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 12:00 IST

Justin Bieber can't imagine life without Hailey

Washington D.C. [USA], July 9 (ANI): It's been quite a while since Justin Bieber married his lady love Hailey Baldwin and he already can't imagine life without her.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 11:47 IST

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello seen holding hands after shutting...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 8 (ANI): Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were spotted walking hand in hand shortly after he shut down dating rumours.

Read More
iocl