Will, Jada Pinkett Smith share emotional wishes on son Jaden's birthday

Washington D.C. [USA], July 8 (ANI): Will Smith and his wife Jada celebrated their son Jaden Smith's 21st birthday with heartwarming social media posts.

Both Will and Jada shared montages of some lovely moments they shared with their son in the last two decades.

"Jaden is 21 today!! The equation still astounds me... Love + Tequila = a Person. Happy Bday, J-Diggy. I can't believe you're 21?!?" Will wrote alongside the montage.

Jada, on the other hand, shared her video with a longer caption dipped in love.

"After my first trimester... being pregnant with you were some of the happiest moments of my life. You were tangible joy. When you were born you became my first experience of tangible love. You have taught me so much about love and kindness. You have been a powerful teacher in my life. I feel so blessed you chose me to be your mom. Happy 21st to one of my dearest treasures. I love you Jaden,"

Later, wWll shared another video, a short clip from 'The Pursuit of Happiness', a film that featured the father-son duo sharing screen space. (ANI)