Will Smith and Martin Lawrence announce 'Bad Boys' 4

Washington [US], February 1 (ANI): Will Smith and Martin Lawrence have announced that they will team up once more for the fourth instalment of the 'Bad Boys' movie!

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence announced the film through a video on social media with the caption, "IT'S ABOUT THAT TIME!"

Check it out:



According to Variety, a US-based media house, Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah will be back as directors of the untitled sequel. Chris Bremner is working on the script.

25 years after the first 'Bad Boys' movie was released, the directors--who also worked on Warner Bros.' shelved 'Batgirl' film--helmed 2020's 'Bad Boys for Life,' which reunited Smith and Lawrence as Miami-Dade detectives Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett.

Variety further reports that Sony revealed that a fourth 'Bad Boys' movie was in the works soon after the third sequel was out in the theatres.

The third part of the film 'Bad Boys for Life' became one of the blockbusters of the pre-pandemic era, grossing USD 426.5 million globally.

The 2003 sequel 'Bad Boys II' grossed USD 273 million worldwide, while the first 'Bad Boys' made USD 141 million. However, 'Bad Boys for Life' managed to outperform the first and second instalments combined.

Directed by Michael Bay, the original Bad Boys introduced viewers to Marcus Burnett (Lawrence) and Mike Lowrey (Smith), two hip detectives who look to protect a witness to a murder, while investigating a case of stolen heroin from the evidence storage room of their police precinct. (ANI)