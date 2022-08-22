Will Smith capture huge spider with son Trey, as he returns to social media post-Oscar's slap incident

Washington [US], August 22 (ANI): Hollywood star Will Smith is back on social media post the infamous Academy Awards slap in March, the 53-year-old star posted a video with his elder son Trey as they caught a tarantula while at home in Southern California in a clip shared by Will on his social media handle.

In the video, Will sounded terrified as he filmed his oldest child capturing the massive spider underneath a glass bowl in a post captioned, "Posting this from a Holiday Inn."

"What the whole h--l. That is a big a-- spider," Smith said before his son reassured him, "That's a tarantula."



According to Fox News, after taking a break from social media following the Oscars broadcast in March, during which he stepped on stage and slapped Chris Rock during the live programme, the Academy Award-winning actor has only recently returned to the platform. Rock had just completed making a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith's wife.

Who should really bear responsibility for catching the spider was a point of contention between Smith and Trey, for whom he shares co-parenting duties with his ex-wife Sheree Zampino.

"I'm on a chair," Smith said in the video. "Alright Trey, you gotta get that out of here. Come on." Smith added: "You're young and strong. You can handle the bite."

Trey was startled as he turned to face the camera, but he acted bravely and grabbed the eight-legged critter from beneath a glass bowl. The spider was then moved outside after Smith unsuccessfully attempted to place a piece of paper underneath.

"We're taking turns," he assured his son. "We're a team ... OK, he is fast."

Their late-night adventure wasn't quite over and Smith was done with trying to move the tarantula out as he said, "I don't like it at all. We're selling the house."

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' actor Sheree Zampino, who was Trey's mother, and Will were married for three years until divorcing in 1995.

Since the Oscars incident in March, when the "Bad Boys" actor stormed the stage and punched Rock after the comic made a joke about Jada's bald head in a reference to "G.I. Jane," the actor has generally avoided the public. In the past, Pinkett Smith has talked about her battles with alopecia, an autoimmune condition that results in hair loss.

Shortly after the slap, Smith received the best actor award for his work in "King Richard."

Following the ordeal, Smith announced his resignation from the Academy in a statement provided to Fox News Digital, saying he had "betrayed the trust of the Academy." Smith was then banned from attending Oscars events and shows for 10 years.

In the video he posted in July, Smith went into considerable detail about the incident. He said he had contacted Rock to ask him about it but that Rock was just not ready to have a conversation. He also apologised to Rock and other people in the five-minute clip, including Rose Rock, the comedian's mother. (ANI)