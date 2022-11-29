Will Smith makes first TV appearance since Oscar 'Slap' moment

Los Angeles [US], November 29 (ANI): The 'Fresh Prince' has finally stepped back into the spotlight.

Hollywood icon Will Smith finally made his way back to mainstream television with an upcoming interview on "The Daily Show With Trevor Noah", the Variety reported.

In a conversation with late-night host Trevor Noah, the 'Aladdin' actor addressed his absence from the public eye in an amusingly brief stance.

"I have been away," he said, much to the laughter of the audience. "What have y'all been doing?" he added.

WILL SMITH BREAKS DOWN on first tv appearance since Chris Rock slap.



Will tries humor to deflect nervousness and cool the hot seat he's in, but then succumbs to despair and shows genuine, unscripted remorse.



Will owns it. and i hope he finds more gems on his road to redemption pic.twitter.com/SOrjqIR2Cn — Mr. Cardinal Truth (@mrcardinaltruth) November 29, 2022



The Academy Award-winning actor then veered to the Oscar night when he infamously slapped comedian Chris Rock.

"That was a horrific night, as you can imagine. There's many nuances and complexities to it. But at the end of the day, I just -- I lost it, you know?.....I was going through something that night, you know? Not that that justifies my behavior at all... It was a lot of things. It was the little boy that watched his father beat up his mother, you know? All of that just bubbled up in that moment" he said.

According to a report by Variety, the 54-year-old admitted to having "a rage that had been bottled up for a really long time".

"That is not who I want to be," he said.

Smith also talked about his upcoming project, 'Emancipation'. Helmed by Antoine Fuqua, the movie stars the 'Bad Boys' actor as a runaway slave who gets the name 'Whipped Peter' after pictures of him with a scarred back get widely distributed, showcasing the extreme brutality meted out to him.

"American slavery was one of the most brutal aspects of human history... It is hard to understand the level of human cruelty," the actor said.

The film would hit select theatres before premiering on Apple TV+ on December 9. (ANI)