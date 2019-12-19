Will Smith reveals Italian poster of 'Bad Boys for Life'

Washington D.C. [USA], Dec 18 (ANI): Prior to a month of the action-comedy 'Bad Boys for Life' release, American actor Will Smith shared the Italian poster of the flick on Wednesday.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the 'Aladdin' actor posted a poster of the upcoming movie for its Italian audience and captioned "Our Italian poster for @badboys... that's amore! One month to go!!"



The countdown and excitement for the upcoming American action-drama from the audience are being flourished in the comment sections.

Helmed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, the movie will see Will Smith and Martin Lawrence getting in the shoes of Miami Narcotics Detectives Marcus Burnett and Mike Lowrey respectively.

Bankrolled by Jerry Bruckheimer and Smith himself, the movie is a sequel to 'Bad Boys' (1995) and 'Bad Boys II' (2003).

The first of 'Bad Boys' launched Smith as an internationally known star. The third instalment of the action-comedy franchise will open on January 17, 2020. (ANI)

