Will Smith shares funny video of Turkey crossing road on Thanksgiving

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 29(ANI): Its Thanksgiving and actor Will Smith was surprised by an unusual sight on Thursday when he saw a Turkey - the main attraction of the occasion's feast- crossing the road in the middle of traffic.

The 50-year-old actor shared the funny video on Instagram giving a glimpse of the sight, reported People magazine.

"Why did the turkey cross the road? No really... why did he do this?!" Smith wrote in the caption. "I'm trying to get the fam' some pies!"

In the video, Smith could be heard saying, "It definitely must be Thanksgiving when you got a damn turkey on the road."

A car honking could be heard in the background as the actor continued, "My dude, get out the street. Must've escaped. Get out the street, man!"

A couple of days before Thanksgiving, the actor's son Jaden, gave back to the community with a truck in Los Angeles' Skid Row handing out bags of toiletries to the homeless.

"Video from Our @iloveyourestaurant Thanksgiving On Skid Row A Few Days Ago. I Love You Everyone And Have A Good Day," Jaden wrote in the caption of the video on Instagram.

His proud father shared the video and expressed how happy he was seeing, and wrote, "Congrats, Jaden on your successful Thanksgiving "I Love You" Truck. The way that you continue to Give & Contribute to our Human Family brings tears to my eyes. You make your parents proud!" (ANI)

