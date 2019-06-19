Will Smith shares his unique Father's Day present

New Delhi (India), June 18 (ANI): The world commemorated Father's Day on Sunday, but the celebrations seem to be huge for Will Smith as the actor's son Jaden gifted a life-size statue of himself to his dad.

American rapper and Smith's son, Jaden presented his father with a huge grandiose statue of himself on Father's Day.

Smith shared his present with the fans via an Instagram video where his son Jaden Smith is seen walking him to big silver figurine kept on a big deserted property.

In the video, Smith is heard saying that 'the jokas gifted me a statue of himself on father's day.'

"This jokas father's day present for me was a statue of him. How thoughtful," Smith captioned the video.



The father-son bond is beyond measure and the two hit the headlines in April when Jaden was joined by dad Smith during his Coachella performance.

This was the first time that the duo performed together on a stage.

On the work front, Smith was last seen as genie in his latest release 'Aladdin' which is an adaptation of Disney's classic animated film by the same name.

The film fared well and earned a total of USD 293.1 million at the international box office and USD 496.2 million worldwide in the first weekend of June. (ANI)