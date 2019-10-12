Will Smith in 'Gemini Man'
Will Smith in 'Gemini Man'

Will Smith's 'Gemini Man' opens with a moderate USD 1.6 million

ANI | Updated: Oct 12, 2019 03:28 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 12 (ANI): It seems like the buzz created around Will Smith fighting his younger self in the latest release 'Gemini Man' didn't cut the mustard as the film managed to bring in just USD 1.6 million at the domestic box office on day one of its release.
The film premiered at approximately 3,000 locations on its opening day, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Heavy on the VFX, 'Gemini Man' follows Henry Brogan (Smith), an elite assassin who becomes the target of a mysterious operative who can seemingly predict his every move.
Much to his horror, Brogan soon gets to know about the mystery man trying to kill him who is none other than his 25-year younger clone.
Directed by Ang Lee, the action-thriller is produced by Jerry Bruckheimer.
Prior to it, Smith starred in Disney's live-action film 'Aladdin' which became his first biggest hit to surpass USD 1 billion. In the film which opened in theatres on May 24, he played the role of Genie.
The actor's upcoming credits include leading the Netflix crime biopic 'The Council', which he would also produce.
Smith will play Nicky Barnes, who partnered with Italian mafia to start his own syndicate in the heroin trade. He was arrested in 1978 and became a federal informant under the witness protection programme. Though he died in 2012, his death was only reported in 2019. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 01:27 IST

Jane Fonda arrested at climate change protest

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 12 (ANI): Academy Award-winning actress Jane Fonda was arrested here on Friday for taking part in a protest concerning climate change.

Read More

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 01:05 IST

Camila Cabello drops 'Easy', says its about the kind of love...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 12 (ANI): A week after releasing the breakup song 'Cry For Me', Cuban singer-songwriter Camila Cabello on Friday dropped yet another track, 'Easy', from her upcoming album 'Romance'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 23:16 IST

Priyanka Chopra reveals best part of being married!

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 11 (ANI): For Priyanka Chopra, the best part of being married, is feeling a sense of contentment.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 22:15 IST

Amber Rose blessed with a baby boy!

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 11 (ANI): Model-actor Amber Rose and her boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards welcomed their first child, a baby boy into the world.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 21:44 IST

Elizabeth Olsen forgot she auditioned for 'GoT' because it was 'horrible'

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 11 (ANI): Actor Elizabeth Olsen could have been the Mother of Dragons! Sometimes things in life go so bad that you just block their memory, something similar happened with Olsen when she auditioned for the insanely popular HBO show 'Game of Thrones'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 20:47 IST

Liam Hemsworth spotted on date with Maddison Brown after Miley...

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 11 (ANI): American actor Liam Hemsworth has a new lady in his life! Two months after his split with ex-wife and singer Miley Cyrus, the star was spotted on a date with actor Maddison Brown.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 17:39 IST

Big B's hometown Prayagraj prays for his well being on 77th B'day

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 11(ANI): As Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan turned 77 today, a sea of fans were seen being immersed in the spirit of celebration.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 16:51 IST

Ajay Devgn wraps up second schedule of 'Maidaan'

New Delhi (India), Oct 11 (ANI): Ajay Devgn has wrapped up the second shooting schedule of sports drama 'Maidaan' in Mumbai.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 16:32 IST

Nawazuddin Siddiqui drops amusing trailer of 'Motichoor Chaknachoor'

New Delhi (India), Oct 11 (ANI): After garnering much appreciation with films like 'Roam Rome Mein,' Nawazuddin Siddiqui dropped the first trailer of his upcoming film 'Motichoor Chaknachoor' on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 15:25 IST

Amitabh Bachchan greets fans outside Jalsa on his birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): Bollywood's megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who turned 77 on Friday, greeted thousands of his frenzied fans outside his residence and thanked them for their wishes.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 15:07 IST

Harry Styles sends out personalised messages on World Mental Health Day

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 11 (ANI): To mark World Mental Health Day, style icon and former 'One Direction' bandmate Harry Styles sent out personalised messages with the acronym TPWK, which stands for 'Treat People With Kindness.'

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 13:59 IST

I tried to take my life: Jameela Jamil reveals mental health struggles

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 11 (ANI): On World Mental Health Day, actor Jameela Jamil opened up about her mental health struggles and revealed how she tried to kill herself at one point in time.

Read More
iocl