Will Smith's 'Gemini Man' opens with a moderate USD 1.6 million

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 12 (ANI): It seems like the buzz created around Will Smith fighting his younger self in the latest release 'Gemini Man' didn't cut the mustard as the film managed to bring in just USD 1.6 million at the domestic box office on day one of its release.

The film premiered at approximately 3,000 locations on its opening day, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Heavy on the VFX, 'Gemini Man' follows Henry Brogan (Smith), an elite assassin who becomes the target of a mysterious operative who can seemingly predict his every move.

Much to his horror, Brogan soon gets to know about the mystery man trying to kill him who is none other than his 25-year younger clone.

Directed by Ang Lee, the action-thriller is produced by Jerry Bruckheimer.

Prior to it, Smith starred in Disney's live-action film 'Aladdin' which became his first biggest hit to surpass USD 1 billion. In the film which opened in theatres on May 24, he played the role of Genie.

The actor's upcoming credits include leading the Netflix crime biopic 'The Council', which he would also produce.

Smith will play Nicky Barnes, who partnered with Italian mafia to start his own syndicate in the heroin trade. He was arrested in 1978 and became a federal informant under the witness protection programme. Though he died in 2012, his death was only reported in 2019. (ANI)

