Willem Dafoe to star in Guillermo del Toro's 'Nightmare Alley'

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 16 (ANI): Willem Dafoe is set to star in another horror film 'Nightmare Alley' after amassing eyeballs in 'The Lighthouse'.

Other than Dafoe, the flick will also star Bradley Cooper, Toni Collette, Rooney Mara, Cate Blanchett, and David Strathairn.

Guillermo del Toro's directorial is an adaptation of William Lindsay's 1946 noir novel, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

'Nightmare Alley' is about a few carnival hustlers and con men. They narrate the story of a mentalist, played by Bradley Cooper, who teams with a psychologist to swindle the rich.

Director Del Toro, who penned the script with Kim Morgan, is planning for an early 2020 shoot in Toronto.

The four-time Oscar nominee actor Willem Dafoe has Edward Norton's 'Motherless Brooklyn' releasing next month.

'The Lighthouse' will hit select theatres on Friday. (ANI)

