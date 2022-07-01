William Shatner to unveil documentary on his life at San Diego Comic-Con

Washington [US], July 1 (ANI): Hollywood actor William Shatner of 'Star Trek' fame has given his stamp of approval for a new documentary about his life which will be produced by Legion M and Exhibit A Pictures.

According to Variety, the announcement regarding the new project was made by the production companies on Thursday. "For years I've had people approaching me to do a documentary about my life, but I turned them all down because it didn't feel like the right fit," Shatner said in a statement.

He added, "When I heard how Legion M wanted to incorporate audiences to be a part of it, it was perfect. Fans have been responsible for my career -- it only seems right that they should own this doc."



The upcoming documentary which currently has no official title will be directed by Alexandre O. Philippe. Shatner will introduce first-look footage of the documentary during a Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con in July, which will be moderated by Kevin Smith.

Legion M will be allowing the populace to directly provide funds to produce the film, a decision that allows them to share in the potential profit of the documentary.

In a statement, Legion M co-founders Paul Scanlan and Jeff Annison, said, "From make-believe starship captain to a real-life rocketman, William Shatner has led one of the most unique and best-lived lives on the planet."

"While we all know him from his iconic roles, the REAL William Shatner is even more interesting. We're thrilled to be working with Alexandre and the top-notch team at Exhibit A, and excited to give fans around the world an opportunity to be a part of Bill's legacy," they added, as per Variety. (ANI)

