Winners announced a day before Palm Springs Film Festival concludes

This year's winners' list for Palm Springs International Film Festival is out.

Russian historic drama 'Beanpole' starring Viktoria Miroshnichenko, Konstantin Balakirev, Vasilisa Perelygina, and Andrey Bykov won the title of Best International Feature at 31st annual Palm Springs International Film Festival.

The film directed by Kantemir Balagov depicts the story of a young woman, Iya, who returned from the World War II with her 3-year-old son. Kantemir won the best director's award in the 2019 Cannes Film Festival.

According to Hollywood Reporter, the war drama's accolade was announced by the jury along with other winners at the Hilton Palm Springs.

Meanwhile, Federation Internationale de la PRESse CInematographique (FIPRESCI) award for the best international screenplay for the dark family comedy has gone to Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin-Won for their 'Parasite.'

The film festival, which is to conclude Monday, has screened 192 films from 81 participating countries.

The entire list of winners go as:

FIPRESCI Prize for Best International Feature Film of the Year

'Beanpole' (Russia), director: Kantemir Balagov

FIPRESCI Prize for Best Actor in an International Feature Film

Bartosz Bielenia in 'Corpus Christi' (Poland)

FIPRESCI Prize for Best Actress in an International Feature Film

Helena Zengel in 'System Crasher' (Germany)

FIPRESCI Prize for International Screenplay

'Parasite' (South Korea), screenwriters: Bong Joon-Ho and Han Jin-Won

Special Mention

'Antigone' (Canada), screenwriter: Sophie Deraspe

New Voices/New Visions Award

Song Without a Name (Peru/Spain/USA/Chile), director: Melina Leon

The Documentary Award

'Talking About Trees' (France/Sudan/Germany/Chad/Qatar), director: Suhaib Gasmelbari

Ibero-American Award

'Monos' (Colombia), director: Alejandro Landes.

Special Mention

Workforce (Mexico), director: David Zonana

Local Jury Award

Adam (Morocco), director: Maryam Touzani

Young Cineastes Award

Corpus Christi (Poland), Director: Jan Komasa

GoEnergistics (GoE) Bridging the Borders Award

Advocate (Israel/Canada/Switzerland), directors: Rachel Leah Jones, Philippe Bellaiche

Special Mention

The Australian Dream (Australia), director: Daniel Gordon

