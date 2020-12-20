Wishes pour in as Taimur turns 4

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 20 (ANI): The star couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan turned four-year-old on Sunday.

As the little nawab turns four, the social media is flooded with birthday wishes and love for the little lad on his special day.





Aunt Karisma Kapoor shared a cute birthday wish for her nephew 'Tim' on her Instagram story early this morning that read "Happy birthday to my jaan Tim #ourboys," with a picture featuring the back profile of Taimur and his son Kiaan Raj Kapoor.



Aunt Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also wished little Tim to mark his birthday on her Instagram story with a picture featuring Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor holding Taimur in his hands. She wrote, "Happiest birthday cuteness," with a growing heart emoticon.



The 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' star Malaika Arora took to her Instagram story to share an adorable candid picture featuring her and Kareena Kapoor with little Taimur from their vacation trip to Himachal Pradesh. With the picture she wrote, "It's our little Tim Tim's birthday," with a red heart emoticon. (ANI)

