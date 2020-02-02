Wishes pour in for Stormi Webster on her 2nd birthday

Washington D.C. [USA], Feb 2 (ANI): As Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi Webster turned 2 on Saturday, wishes poured in for the birthday girl.

On her daughter's birthday, Kylie took to Instagram and shared an adorable post consisting of a series of pictures and videos.

"And just like that, she's two, happy birthday to my Stormi. February 1st 4:43 pm the moment my life changed forever. We were meant for each other stormiloo," she captioned the picture.

Taking to Instagram, famous media personality and Stormi's aunt Kim Kardashian also posted a picture of Stormi with her cousin Chicago West wishing the toddler.

"Happy Birthday my sweet baby Stormi. We love you so much!!!! Thank you for being the best cousin to my babies," Kardashian captioned the picture.

Kylie Jenner's sister Kendall Jenner also shared a birthday post for her nice on her Instagram stories.

Caitlyn Jenner also took to Instagram to shares a cute picture of the now 2-year old and wrote, "Happy 2nd birthday to the smartest two-year-old I know! I'm so excited to celebrate with you today! Love you, Stormi."

Stormi's mother celebrated her birthday by launching the Stormi Collection range of Kylie Cosmetics and she also threw a grand party inspired by her collection. (ANI)

