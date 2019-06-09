Wishes pour in from family on Kanye West's 42nd birthday

Washington DC [USA], June 9 (ANI): As Kanye West turns 42, wishes poured in from his family members who flooded the social media with their best wishes for the birthday boy.

The rapper's wife Kim Kardashian was the first one to post a heartwarming message for the rapper on Saturday, reported E-News.

"Happy Birthday. To my amazing husband, who never ceases to amaze me. Thank you for who you are, and all that you do. I love you!" wrote Kim alongside a screenshot in which the couple can be seen video chatting.



A month ago, the couple welcomed their fourth child and second son, Psalm West, who was born via surrogacy like their elder daughter Chicago West.

Kris Jenner shared a series of pictures of the family with Kanye, including a picture of him with Kim and their three children which was clicked during their big Christmas party last year.

"Happy birthday to my son Kanye West. You are such a sweet amazing soul with the biggest heart. You are the most incredible Dad, husband, son, friend and brother. You bring so much joy and inspiration to all of us and I am so blessed to have you in my life," she wrote.

She went on to say, "Thank you for making me a better person each and every time we are together. Thank you for Sunday Service and giving so much of yourself to others, you are truly a gift. I love you so much!"

Wishing the birthday boy, Kylie Jenner posted a picture with West, Kris and Kendall Jenner on her Instagram story and wrote, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY YE!!!!!"



Sharing a monochrome picture with the birthday boy on Instagram, Khloe Kardashian wrote, "Happy birthday Ye!! Cheers to you always! You are such an incredible husband, daddy, uncle, brother, friend to us all. Thank you for being YOU! Thank you for all that you do and for all that you are! We love you so much!!"



Kris' ex Caitlyn Jenner with whom she shares Kendal and Kylie also wished Kanye on his birthday.

The TV personality posted her wishes on Instagram along with a picture of the birthday boy and wrote, "Happy birthday to this incredible man. Not only is he an extremely talented artist, he is an amazing husband to Kim, and father to his children. I am so blessed to have you in my life, Kanye."



(ANI)