Witness how six dead set out to take down evil in '6 Underground' trailer

Washington DC [USA], Oct 1 (ANI): Catch a glimpse of how Ryan Reynolds, along with six others, sets out on a mission to take down some notorious criminals in the trailer of his upcoming Netflix debut '6 Underground' which dropped on Tuesday.
Stealing the limelight as the group's leader, Reynolds along with his fellow mates is featured leaving behind his past as they embark on a new journey in the trailer.
As they take on a new life, they had to fake their deaths so no one remembers or recalls them because you become "a ghost."
"The best part of being dead is freedom. We answer to no one," Reynolds' character is being heard as saying in a scene.
Filled with some death-defying sequences and a befitting background score, the upcoming film seems promising enough to take you on a whole roller coaster ride!
The other "deads" along with Reynolds include Melanie Laurent, Corey Hawkins, Adria Arjona, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Ben Hardy Lior Raz, Payman Maadi and Dave Franco.
Filmmaker Michael Bay's directorial is bankrolled by David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger along with Bay and Ian Bryce.
Meanwhile, Reynolds along with Will Ferrell is all set to star in the musical adaptation of 'A Christmas Carol' - one of Charles Dickens' classics. (ANI)
Oct 01, 2019
