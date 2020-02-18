Wiz Khalifa, Amber Rose celebrate son's 7th birthday

Washington D.C. [USA], Feb 18 (ANI): American rapper Wiz Khalifa and ex-wife Amber Rose celebrated their son Sebastian's seventh birthday with an 'It'-themed party.

The celebration showed off their blended family with Amber's boyfriend Alexander "AE" Edwards also participating in the birthday bash.

[{b3813273-f58e-4284-b4ad-68e1ae6f8707:intradmin/bcvb.JPG}]

Both Wiz and Amber shared a series of pictures from the weekend celebration on their social media accounts.

"Thanks @dojoboom! Happy early Birthday to my Smart, Articulate, Sensitive, Compassionate Baby Boy Sebastian! He turns 7 on February 21st! He is so Blessed to have Amazing Family and Friends that Love him so much! WE LOVE YOU PUMPKIN!!", the model captioned the post shared on her Instagram.

[{ab56a730-dbe7-49df-87a6-586030258349:intradmin/hgfhn.JPG}]

Blac Chyna and Tyga's son King Cairo was also present. And not only did Sebastian dressed up as the killer clown Pennywise for Halloween, but there was also a Pennywise-themed cake.

[{9e9cb94f-c7be-429a-874f-bb5dcaec49ae:intradmin/dhfh.JPG}]

Wiz thanked dojoboom for letting them celebrate Bash's 7th birthday party at their indoor activities centre.

"All the kids and parents had an amazing time. Bash you're a superstar and the world is yours. Love you more than anything handsome boy," rapper added.

[{dec0f765-65a8-4651-99bd-9fa41ec40aba:intradmin/ghgf.JPG}]

Wiz shares Sebastian Taylor Thomaz with Amber Rose. However, Amber is currently dating Alexander. The couple even shares a baby boy named Slash Electric Alexander Edwards. (ANI)