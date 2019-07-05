'The Wolf of Wall Street' producer Riza Aziz arrested in Malaysia

Washington D.C. [USA], July 4 (ANI): Riza Aziz, stepson of former Malaysian PM Najib Razak, who produced Leonardo DiCaprio-starrer 'The Wolf of Wall Street' was arrested in Malaysia on Thursday.

"He has to appear before the court tomorrow to face charges under AMLA," The Hollywood Reporter quoted Latheefa Koya, Anti-corruption chief as saying.

U.S. investigators claimed that Riza's company, Red Granite Pictures Inc., had used money stolen from 1MDB to fund Hollywood films including the Martin Scorsese directorial 2014 hit film 'The Wolf of Wall Street'.

1MDB is an ongoing political scandal in Malaysia in which the producer's father and former PM was accused of transferring around USD 700 million from 1MDB, government-run strategic development company into his personal account.

Aziz was questioned last year in July over the alleged theft and money laundering at the 1MDB state investment fund.

The producer's company last year agreed to pay $60 million to settle an assets seizure lawsuit filed by the Justice Department. (ANI)