'Wolf Pack' gets premiere date, watch teaser trailer

Washington [US], October 8 (ANI): 'Wolf Pack', one of Paramount Plus' future original programmes, will debut in January 2023.

During the show's panel on Friday at New York Comic Con, the streamer also unveiled the official teaser trailer and eight new cast members for the series, which was written and produced by Jeff Davis.

According to Deadline, 'Wolf Pack' will make its premiere on Thursday, January 26, the same day as Teen Wolf: The Movie, exclusively on the service in the United States and Canada, and the next day on Paramount+ in the United Kingdom, Australia, and Latin America. Dates for the premieres in the other Paramount+ international regions will be revealed later.

The streaming service also revealed the addition of new regular cast members for iCarly, Chase Liefeld's Chang Can Dunk, Westworld, Hollie Bahar, Lanny Joon's Baby Driver, Rio Mangini's Everything Sucks, Stella Smith's Stargirl, Zack Nelson's Loot, and James Martinez's Stargirl (Love, Victor). Amy Pietz (Caroline in the City), Bria Brimmer (Doom Patrol), John L. Adams (The Dead Zone), and Sean Philip Glasgow are additional cast members (Diary of a Future President). They join the cast, including Tyler Lawrence Gray, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Rodrigo Santoro, Armani Jackson, Bella Shepard, and Chloe Rose Robertson.



'Wolf Pack', which is based on the Edo Van Belkom novel series, follows teenagers Everett (Jackson) and Blake (Shepard), whose lives are irrevocably altered when a horrific supernatural beast comes to life as a result of a California wildfire. The kids are strangely drawn to each other and to two different people, fraternal twins Harlan (Gray) and Luna (Robertson), who was adopted sixteen years ago by a park ranger following another unexplained wildfire. The teens are injured in the mayhem of the attack. The four teenagers gather together as the full moon rises to discover the mystery that unites them: the bite and blood of a werewolf.

Executive producers for Capital Arts include Joe Genier, Mike Elliott, Karen Gorodetzky, and Davis. Executive producers include Jason Ensler, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Christian Taylor. (ANI)