First look poster of 'Wonder Woman 1984', Image courtesy: Instagram
First look poster of 'Wonder Woman 1984', Image courtesy: Instagram

'Wonder Woman 1984' first poster: Gal Gadot dazzles as fierce warrior in golden costume

ANI | Updated: Jun 06, 2019 13:41 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], June 6 (ANI): The Wonder Woman is back! While fans are eagerly waiting to see actor Gal Gadot in the highly-anticipated film 'Wonder Woman 1984', the makers decided to unveil the first look poster of the upcoming flick to add to the excitement.
The director of the film Patty Jenkins took to her Twitter handle to share the first look poster of the film, which features Gadot as the fierce Amazon warrior Daina Prince, decked up in golden body armour. In the poster, Gadot can be seen standing against a neon-hued backdrop.
"By now you've heard: WB isn't going to Hall H this year. We're so sad to miss you there! And waiting until Dec. to start our official #WW84 campaign in full-- But the truth is... we can just... barely... wait," Jenkins wrote along with the poster.
Gadot looks absolutely stunning in the new golden costume and the first look poster indeed hints at the power-packed action that this superhero flick might have in store.
Jenkins along with sharing the poster also said that the film and the makers will not be attending the San Diego Comic-Con this year. Jenkins also shared that the official tour and campaign for the film will begin in December.

Gadot also treated her fans with the same poster by sharing it on her Instagram account.
The new costume of the DC superhero appears to be a reference to Wonder Woman's Golden Eagle armour from the comics, reported Variety.
Although the film's team is not attending this year's Comin-Con, they did make a stop at last year's event, where Jenkins discussed the upcoming sequel alongside Gadot and her co-star Chris Pine. Despite his character's death in the previous film, Jenkins revealed that Pine will remain an integral part of the sequel before revealing new footage from the upcoming film.
'Wonder Woman 1984' is a sequel to 2017's hit film 'Wonder Woman'.
'Wonder Woman' was one of 2017's biggest success stories that received rave reviews from audiences and critics and became the highest-grossing live-action movie directed by a woman.
The sequel reunites Gadot with Jenkins. Meanwhile, Pedro Pascal and Kristen Wiig have joined the franchise in the follow-up.
The upcoming film will follow Wonder Woman in the 1980s, where she will face Diana's iconic adversary, Cheetah (Kristen Wiig).
'Wonder Woman 1984' is scheduled to hit the theatres on June 5, 2020. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 15:15 IST

Comic-Con 2019: 'It: Chapter Two' coming to ScareDiego, Warner...

Washington D.C. [USA], June 6 (ANI): This year's Comic-Con will miss an annual tradition as Warner Bros. is skipping its Saturday morning presentation in Hall H. The studio's upcoming projects - 'The Joker', 'Birds of Prey' and 'Wonder Woman 1984' will not be debuting any new footage at the annual pop

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 14:27 IST

Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk are questioning their future together

Washington D.C. [USA], June 6 (ANI): American actor Bradley Cooper and supermodel Irina Shayk are questioning the future of their relationship amid breakup rumours.

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 14:24 IST

Bella Thorne praises Taylor Swift for LGBTQ petition

Washington D.C. [USA], June 6 (ANI): American singer Taylor Swift, who recently started a petition for passage of the Equality Act in support of the LGBTQ community, has earned praise by singer and actress Bella Thorne for her initiative.

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 13:29 IST

Salman thanks fans after 'Bharat' emerges as his biggest opener

New Delhi (India), June 6 (ANI): Salman Khan's latest outing 'Bharat', co-starring Katrina Kaif, has set the cash registers ringing and how! The film minted Rs. 42.30 crore on its first day, making it Salman's biggest opener ever.

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 13:18 IST

Harvey Weinstein "crossed lines and boundaries" with her, says Madonna

Washington D.C. [USA], June 6 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Madonna opened up about her working relationship with film producer Harvey Weinstein.

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 13:07 IST

Joe Jonas responds to Taylor Swift's recent confession

Washington D.C. [USA], June 6 (ANI): Joe Jonas who recently tied the knot with her longtime girlfriend Sophie Turner responded to the recent confession made by her ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift.

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 12:41 IST

I cried watching Sophie: Jennifer Lawrence on her 'Dark Phoenix'...

Washington D.C. [USA], June 6 (ANI): Actor Jennifer Lawrence whose character 'Mystique' dies at the end of her recently released film 'Dark Phoenix', opened up about the death scene.

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 12:30 IST

Jussie Smollett: Chicago Police releases call details made on...

Washington D.C. [USA], June 6 (ANI): After Jussie Smollett's case-related documents were made public by the judge recently, Chicago police have now released the details of calls made on the day of the attack reported by the actor.

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 11:48 IST

'Big Little Lies' writer reveals season 2 was written "as if...

Washington D.C. [USA], June 6 (ANI): When HBO drama series 'Big Little Lies' aired in 2017 it received an overwhelming response from audience and critics alike. The show even took away several awards as a miniseries. But what if season 2 was the end of it? The show's writer made a big revelation wh

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 11:44 IST

Panga: Shooting for the last schedule to begin soon

New Delhi (India), June 6 (ANI): Kangana Ranaut, who is prepping hard for her upcoming sports film 'Panga' will soon begin shooting for the last schedule of the film.

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 11:01 IST

Ellen Pompeo wanted to quit 'Grey's Anatomy' due to "toxic work...

Washington D.C. [USA], June 6 (ANI): American actor Ellen Pompeo, who plays Meredith Grey in the ABC drama 'Grey's Anatomy', is going to star in the 16th season of the show and has already signed for 17th season, but there were times when she felt like leaving the series.

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 10:30 IST

World premiere of DJ Avicii's posthumous album with VR experience

Washington D.C. [USA], June 6 (ANI): Swedish DJ Avicii's posthumous album 'Tim' release will get an even bigger tribute. The album's special world premiere on June 6 will be a virtual reality experience.

Read More
iocl