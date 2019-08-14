Woody Allen's 'A Rainy Day in New York' gets Hong Kong release date

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 13 (ANI): Filmmaker Woody Allen's upcoming film 'A Rainy Day in New York' is slated to hit theatres in Hong Kong on Oct 3, the same day it is releasing in Italy.

The makers are also hopeful for a release in mainland China after a Chinese film website Mtime said so without mentioning any confirmed release date, reported Variety.

This comes after the forthcoming romantic comedy was shelved by Amazon in the U.S. in 2018 after Allen's adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow allegedly charged him with sexual harassment before the #MeToo movement.

Following Amazon's move, Allen sued the streaming giant in February for at least USD 68 million, stating that it had wrongfully breached a four-picture deal, which included 'A Rainy Day in New York'.

However, in April, Amazon responded back to Allen saying that their move was "justified in terminating" the deal because of Allen's public comments about the popular movement #MeToo.

The upcoming outing stars Timothee Chalamet, Elle Fanning, Selena Gomez and Jude Law, and follows a romantic story between Law, 46, and Fanning, who was just 19 during production.

The film has scheduled its release in 19 other countries, mostly in Europe till now. (ANI)

