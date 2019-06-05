Woody Allen and Christoph Waltz
Woody Allen's next starring Christoph Waltz to go on floors this summer

ANI | Updated: Jun 05, 2019 12:03 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], June 5 (ANI): American director Woody Allen is all set to start the shooting of his 51st film this summer in Spain.
The film features Oscar-winning actor Christoph Waltz, Gina Gershon, Elena Anaya, Louis Garrel, Sergi Lopez, and Wally Shawn, reported Variety.
The filming is scheduled to begin on July 10 in Spain. According to production studio Mediapro, the untitled film, which was first announced in February, will be a romantic-comedy following the story of a married American couple who attend the San Sebastian film festival only to fall in love with different people.
"She has an affair with a brilliant French movie director, and he falls in love with a beautiful Spanish woman who lives there," the studio confirmed in a statement.
"It is a comedy-romance that resolves itself in a funny but romantic way," the studio added.
Previously, Mediapro Studios have worked with Allen on films like 'Vicky Cristina Barcelona' and 'Midnight In Paris', which garnered strong reviews and several Oscar nominations.
Allen's last outing 'A Rainy Day in New York' was shelved by Amazon in 2018 after renewed attention to the sexual molestation allegations levelled against him by his adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow.
Allen has constantly denied the allegations. Following the accusations, several actors who worked with him in the past have said they would not be interested in working with Allen again.
'A Rainy Day in New York' will be released in several European territories. (ANI)

