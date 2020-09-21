Yahya Abdul-Mateen II takes home Emmy for his role in 'Watchmen'

Los Angeles [US], September 21 (ANI): American actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has won an Emmy award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for his role in HBO's 'Watchmen'.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II essayed the role of Calvin "Cal" Abar and Doctor Manhattan in HBO's Watchmen.

Watchmen is an American superhero drama limited television series based on the 1986 DC Comics series Watchmen, created by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons. The TV series was created for HBO by Damon Lindelof.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Watchmen), Jovan Adepo (Watchmen), Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Louis Gossett (Watchmen), Dylan McDermott (Hollywood), and Jim Parsons (Hollywood) were nominated this year for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie.

Earlier in the ceremony, Damon Lindelof and Cord Jefferson (HBO's Watchmen, Episode: "This Extraordinary Being") won an Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series or Movie.



The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards were originally slated to be held at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was decided that the ceremony will be held virtually from the actors' homes across the US.

American television host Jimmy Kimmel is hosting this year's Emmys. The award show was preceded by the 72nd Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards and it was held from September 14-19.

The nominations for this year's Emmys were announced on July 28 and it was led by HBO's mini-series 'Watchmen' after having 26 nominations to its name.

HBO's 'Succession' and Netflix's 'Ozark' were nominated for 18 awards.

In terms of comedy series, Amazon Prime Video's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" led the nominations with 20. (ANI)

