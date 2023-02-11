'You' actor Penn Badgley no longer interested in doing intimate scenes in new season

Washington [US], February 11 (ANI): 'You' fame actor Penn Badgley has his reservations about doing intimate scenes in the popular Netflix show and his request of skipping the part has been heard by the makers.

In a recent podcast show, the actor revealed that he asked creator Sera Gamble to put a check on the intimate scenes, reported Deadline.

"I asked Sera Gamble can I just do no more intimate scenes," he told his co-host Nava Kavelin on the podcast from Stitcher Studios. "This is actually a decision I made before I took the show. I don't think I have ever mentioned it publicly. One of the main things was, do I want to put myself back on a career path where I'm always playing the romantic lead?"



"Fidelity in every relationship, including my marriage, is important to me," continued Badgley. "It's got to the point where I don't want to do that. So I said to Sera, 'my desire would be zero, to go from 100 to zero.' But I signed this contract. I signed up for this show. I know what I did. You can't take this aspect out of the DNA of the concept. So how much less can you make it, was my question to them. She didn't even bat an eye. She was really glad that I was that honest. She was sort of almost, I want to say empowered, it had a really positive response. They came back with a phenomenal reduction," reported Deadline.

Badgley's character is headed to London in season 4, the first part of which dropped February 9 on Netflix. The second part of the season will launch on March 10.

Netflix didn't reveal how many episodes were in season four but the previous three seasons have been ten episodes, suggesting a five-and-five split this year. Badgley is joined in season four by Charlotte Richie, star of the BBC's Call The Midwife and Ghosts, and The White Lotus' Lukas Gage. (ANI)

