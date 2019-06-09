You can't miss Cardi B's Diamond from debut film 'Hustlers'

New Delhi (India), June 9 (ANI): Singer Cardi B who is stepping her foot in the film industry with 'Hustlers', shared the first look of her character 'Diamond' from the film.

Seen standing in a costume room, Cardi B shared the photo on Instagram and captioned, "Y'all ready for DIAMOND to come to a theater near you this fall ? HUSTLER MOVIE !"



In the photo, the skimpily clad singer is showing off her derriere in a strappy ensemble paired with sky-high heels.

'Hustlers' will also have Constance Wu and singer Jennifer Lopez in significant roles alongside Cardi B. The film is being directed by Lorene Scafaria, who has earlier helmed 'This Is Heaven', 'The Meddler', 'Love Is Dead', among several others.

The movie is inspired by a New York Magazine article by Jessica Pressler. The film is set in New York City in the wake of the financial crisis and follows a crew of savvy former strip club employees who band together to turn the tables on their Wall Street clients.

STXfilms is producing the film alongside Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina, who previously collaborated with the studio on the 2018 romantic-comedy 'Second Act' as well as Adam McKay, Will Ferrell and Jessica Elbaum for Gloria Sanchez Productions.

Kate Vorhoff and Catherine Hagedorn, are overseeing the production for the studio.

'Hustlers' is dated to release on September 13. (ANI)

