"You have to be a hired hand," says Quentin Tarantino on why won't direct MCU films

Washington [US], November 4 (ANI): Even though superhero films have become all the range since the last decade, it still does not mean that Hollywood filmmaker Quentin Tarantino will ever direct a Marvel Cinematic Universe film.

According to Variety, Tarantino recently told the Los Angeles Times that directors in the MCU are simply "hired hands," and he has no time to assume such a role.

"You have to be a hired hand to do those things. I'm not a hired hand. I'm not looking for a job," Tarantino said of Marvel movies.



The filmmaker is currently making the press rounds in support of his new book 'Cinema Speculation' and in it he writes that today's filmmakers "can't wait for the day" superhero movies fall out of favour in the same way 1960s directors rejoiced when popularity for studio musicals waned, reported Variety.

As per the outlet, Tarantino told the LA Times that such comments are "snarky little asides out of the corner of my mouth." Speaking about superhero movies dominating the industry these days in the same way musicals did in the past, he said that "the analogy works because it's a similar chokehold."

Further, Tarantino, who once flirted for a period of time with directing a 'Star Trek' movie, also might not want to direct a Marvel movie because Hollywood rarely produces big budget movies that are as his speed.

Tarantino said, "Of course, I liked 'Star Wars.' What's not to like? But I remember -- and this is not a 'but' in a negative way, but in a good way. The movie completely carried me along and I was just rocking and rolling with these characters....When the lights came on, I felt like a million dollars. And I looked around and had this moment of recognition, thinking, 'Wow! What a time at the movies!'"

"Now, that's not necessarily my favorite exact type of film. At the end of the day, I'm more of a 'Close Encounters [of the Third Kind]' guy, just the bigger idea and Spielberg setting out to make an epic for regular people, not just cinephiles," he added, as per Variety. (ANI)

