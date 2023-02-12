'You' Star Penn Badgley not opposed to having Cardi B end Joe Goldberg

Washington [US], February 12 (ANI): Netflix original 'You' star Penn Badgley wanted the American rapper Cardi B in the new season of the show. Wonder why?

The actor, who rose to fame for his portrayal of Joe Goldberg in the show, recently expressed his wish to a US-based media, reported Deadline.

"Would I want her to be in You? Yeah, if it worked. I wanted her to be in Season Four. But it has to work. You know? How could she be anybody but Cardi B?" he told the publication.

On the other hand, the rapper is a huge fan of the show and she recently changed her profile picture on Twitter to a still from the Netflix drama to celebrate the return of the show.



Cardi B's song 'I Like It' was played in the background during season 4 of 'You'.

Back in 2021, Cardi even suggested how she could be part of the series tweeting, "So it's episode 1 and I'm at Paris Fashion week shutting it down! I turn around and there stands YOU. Ok, finish it off Netflix."

It was back in October 2021 that Cardi retweeted a video of the You star talking about the rapper to which she quoted and said, "OOOOMMFFFGGGGGG HE KNOWS ME !!! OMMMGGGG!!!!!!. Yoooo like I'm famous famous."

The mutual admiration between the two stars has gone far. When a reporter recently asked Badgley if he liked the idea of Cardi being the one to ultimately end Joe's life and kill him, "I don't disagree," replied Penn.

Netflix dropped the first five episodes of You Season 4 with the five remaining episodes expected to be made available for streaming on March 9. (ANI)

