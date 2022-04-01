Your legacy is timeless: Priyanka Chopra mourns legendary photographer Patrick Demarchelier's demise

Washington [US], April 1 (ANI): Global star Priyanka Chopra expressed grief over the demise of iconic fashion photographer Patrick Demarchelier who died on Thursday. He was 78 when he breathed his last.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Priyanka shared a black-and-white picture of herself clicked by the legendary photographer and wrote, "Your legacy is timeless. RIP Patrick Demarchelier. An absolute honor to have worked with you."





The news of his demise was announced on his official Instagram handle, with a message reading "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Patrick Demarchelier... at the age of 78. He is survived by his wife Mia, his three sons Gustaf, Arthur, Victor and three grandchildren."

Sources told Page Six that he passed away on the island of St Barts. His cause of death has not been revealed yet.

Demarchelier was an iconic fashion photographer who had worked at Vogue and Harper's Bazaar and later became Princess Diana's personal photographer.

As per Page Six, the late star was also the first non-British photographer who was asked to capture the royal family behind his lens.

He has also worked with several celebrities including Madonna, Gisele Bundchen, Beyonce, Nicole Kidman, Kate Moss, Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid and several others. (ANI)

