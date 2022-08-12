"You're welcome for Friends success": Jerry Seinfeld told Lisa Kudrow

Washington [US], August 12 (ANI): "Friends" has become a huge hit because of him, according to Jerry Seinfeld.

The popular 90s sitcom Phoebe Buffay, played by actress Lisa Kudrow, described an odd encounter she had with the comedian, who wasn't afraid to tell her he was responsible for the success of the programme, as per Page Six.

Seinfeld boasted that the success of his own show helped "Friends" rise to the top during a party the two of them both attended in the 1990s.

"I remember going to some party and Jerry Seinfeld was there, and I said, 'Hi,' and he said, 'You're welcome,'" said Kudrow. "I said, 'Why thank you ... what?'"



"You're on after us in the summer, and you're welcome," he added, before Kudrow said, "That's exactly right. Thank you."

It appears that Seinfeld's advice stuck with Kudrow because she concurs that "Seinfeld" might have contributed to the increase in "Friends" viewers, which aired from 1994 to 2004.

"Not to take anything away from the writing on Friends, or the cast, or how good Friends really was, but the first season our ratings were just fine," Kudrow added.

Along with Matthew Perry and Jennifer Aniston, other "Friends" cast members included Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, and Jennifer Aniston as young adults navigating love and life in New York City, as reported by Page Six.

In contrast, "Seinfeld" centres on the comedian's personal life with his three quirky friends George, Elaine, and Kramer, who is portrayed by Jason Alexander, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Michael Richards, respectively. It was active from 1989 to 1998. (ANI)

