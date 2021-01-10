Zac Efron spotted holding hands with rumoured girlfriend

Sydney [Australia], January 10 (ANI): Hollywood hunk Zac Efron and his rumoured girlfriend Vanessa Valladares were recently photographed together in Australia.

According to E! News, the 'High School Musical' alum, was recently seen holding hands with his girlfriend, Vanessa Valladares in Sydney, Australia on Friday (local time). The couple was reportedly joined by another couple at a Korean restaurant and later for drinks at a bar.



The 33-year-old actor has been living in the Land Down Under for about a year amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Efron and Valladares both wore masks and light denim outfits during their rare outing, which took place during Australia's summer.

As per E! News, the 'Baywatch' movie star and the 25-year-old Australian model have been dating since last summer. Efron and Valladares are not spotted out together often, but in September, they were photographed grabbing lunch in Australia's Byron Bay.

Back in October, Valladares had thrown the actor a surprise birthday party in the backyard of a private home with some of their friends. (ANI)

