Zac Hanson (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Zac Hanson recovering after motorcycle crash

ANI | Updated: Oct 06, 2019 12:21 IST

Washington DC [USA], Oct 6 (ANI): Zac Hanson, the youngest member of the popular pop band, Hanson recently suffered multiple injuries after a severe motorcycle accident.
However, the good news is the musician is now recovering.
Taking to Instagram the 33-year-old musician posted a photo of himself lying on a hospital bed with his eyes closed.
"Wednesday I was involved in a wreck on my motorcycle while preparing for an upcoming cross-country ride," he wrote.
"Though I ended up with three broken ribs, a broken collarbone, and a cracked scapula, nothing is injured that won't heal with a little rest and time, and a healthy dose of gaming! Thankfully with good quality protective gear, I was able to walk away, even if very slowly with the help of Isaac, Taylor, and a few of a Tulsa fire fighters," he added.
The pop band which has Zac's brothers Isaac Hanson and Taylor Hanson is slated to begin their new tour on October 25 in Atlantic City, New Jersey, reported E! News.
"We will not be cancelling any concerts," Zac wrote. "Instead, I will be handing over the drum sticks to our good friend Dash Hutton @dashdrumdude for the next few weeks, and I will be giving my full attention to singing while my shoulder is on the mend. Thank you for all the thoughts and prayers, hope to see many of you soon! -Z #youcantstopus."
The band has continuously toured since they released their debut music video in 1997 which is also their most successful single. (ANI)

