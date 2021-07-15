Zach Braff joins Lana Condor in 'Moonshot' for HBO Max

Washington [US], July 15 (ANI): Zach Braff, the actor-turned-director who recently earned an Emmy nomination for his work on the hit Apple series 'Ted Lasso', is going back in front of the camera.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the actor, who made his name starring in 'Scrubs' and later won an Indie Spirit Award for helming 'Garden State', has joined the cast of 'Moonshot', New Line's sci-fi rom-com being made for HBO Max.

Cole Sprouse, Lana Condor, Mason Gooding, Emily Rudd and Lukas Gage are already starring in the movie that is currently in production with Chris Winterbauer behind the camera.

Launched with a script by Max Taxe, the story is set in a future where Mars has been terraformed and colonized by the best humanity has to offer. Two very different college students wind up joining forces and sneak onboard a space shuttle to the red planet in order to be united with their significant others.

Braff is playing the mastermind behind the effort to colonize Mars, a man who is described as an entrepreneur and a visionary.



Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter of Berlanti/Schechter Films are producing along with Jill McElroy and Jenna Sarkin of Entertainment 360.

Mike McGrath of Berlanti/Schechter Films will executive produce alongside Dana Fox.

'Moonshot' is a reunion for Braff and Berlanti more than 20 years in the making. Berlanti wrote and made his directorial debut with the 2000s 'The Broken Hearts Club: A Romantic Comedy' which featured Braff in the ensemble.

Braff, who juggles both behind and on-camera work, recently wrapped Disney+ feature 'Cheaper by the Dozen' and can next be seen opposite Robert DeNiro in George Gallo's 'The Comeback Trail'.

This fall he is slated to direct the MGM project 'A Good Person', which he also wrote and will star Morgan Freeman and Florence Pugh.


